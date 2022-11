Who Got The Work

Emily M. Petroski and Elyse K. Culberson of Jackson Lewis have entered appearances for Haggerty Novi Owner in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The complaint was filed Oct. 10 in Michigan Eastern District Court by the Law Offices of Owen Dunn Jr. on behalf of Mark Fultz. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sean F. Cox, is 2:22-cv-12412, Fultz v. Haggerty Novi Owner, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

November 24, 2022, 9:53 AM