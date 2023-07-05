New Suit - Contract

Vincent E. Fultz sued Alan L. Freeman, a former friend and commodities trading colleague, for breach of contract on Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, accuses the defendant of failing to transfer back to the plaintiff roughly 10,000 Facebook shares which were held in trust by the defendant. According to the complaint, after the plaintiff requested that the shares be transferred back to him, the defendant replied that the plaintiff 'was not the first person to be scammed.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04306, Fultz v. Freeman.

Illinois

July 05, 2023, 9:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Vincent Fultz

Plaintiffs

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

defendants

Alan Freeman

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract