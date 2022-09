New Suit

Ford Motor Co. and Ford Motor Land Development Corporation were sued Thursday in Michigan Eastern District Court over alleged violations of the ADA. The court action was filed by attorney Owen B. Dunn Jr. on behalf of Mark Fultz, who claims a hotel operated by the defendants is not compliant with the ADA. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-12068, Fultz v. Ford Motor Company et al.