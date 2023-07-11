Fulton to Seat Grand Jury That Could Decide Whether Trump Is...

News From Law.com

A grand jury being seated Tuesday in Atlanta will likely consider whether criminal charges are appropriate for former President Donald Trump or his Republican allies for their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating since shortly after Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in early 2021 and suggested the state's top elections official could help him "find 11,780 votes," just enough needed to beat Democrat Joe Biden.

July 11, 2023, 11:16 AM

