Fulton Jury Returns $25.5M Verdict Decades After Woman Decap...

News From Law.com

A Fulton County State Court jury has a returned a $25.5 million wrongful-death verdict in favor of a husband whose wife died in a taxi crash 21 years ago. Prevailing Atlanta attorney James Hugh Potts II credits the eight-figure outcome to plaintiff counsel's ability to persevere through decades of litigation wrought with appellate challenges, immunity hurdles, a protracted bankruptcy stay and jurist substitutions. "Real trial work is messy," Potts told the Daily Report. "We're not done yet."

Georgia

March 07, 2024, 2:25 PM

nature of claim: /