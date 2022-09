News From Law.com

A team of metro Atlanta lawyers have secured a $5 million medical-malpractice verdict for a couple after the husband suffered serious and life-lasting injuries during a minor procedure in 2016. In a trial in Fulton County State Court before Tifton Judicial Circuit Senior Judge Larry Mims, a jury on Aug. 26 awarded $4 million to Jonathan David "John" Dorsey and $1 million to his wife, Joy Dorsey.

Georgia

September 22, 2022, 1:05 PM