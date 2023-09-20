Fulton Jury Awards $113M After Insurer Denies Policy-Limit S...

News From Law.com

An insurer's refusal to settle a 2016 construction zone injury collision complaint for policy limits has escalated into a $113 million jury verdict. Awarded by Fulton County State Court jurors in three phases, more than 40% of the verdict is linked to attorney's fees for bad faith in the transaction and frivolous defenses after the suit's filing.But with additional attorney's fees still being pursued, plaintiff counsel anticipate another judgment against the estate of a late Nationwide Affinity Insurance Company of America insured."There's also going to be attorney's fees added under §9-11-68(b) based on an offer of judgment that we made in 2018," said plaintiff attorney Ben C. Brodhead of Brodhead Law. "That should add somewhere between $40— and $50 million."

September 20, 2023, 10:21 AM

