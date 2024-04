News From Law.com

A trio of Atlanta attorneys has successfully defended a client against a plaintiff's quest for $51 million in damages linked to an alleged breach of an oral contract regarding ownership interest in a movie studio. Having convinced a Fulton County Superior Court jury to find in favor of real estate investor Ryan Millsap, counsel with Dentons in Atlanta are now sharing their prevailing trial strategy that led to a defense jury verdict.

Florida

April 17, 2024, 10:44 AM

nature of claim: /