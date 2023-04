News From Law.com

A Fulton County State Court jury has awarded $9 million in damages to a child left disfigured by a splint wrapped too tightly by an orthopedic surgeon. Plaintiff counsel behind the seven-figure Georgia verdict credit the result to their commitment "to keeping the case simple" for jurors. But the victory may be short-lived as defense counsel is now "weighing post-trial options."

April 07, 2023, 10:26 AM

