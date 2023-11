News From Law.com

A judge in Atlanta is set to hear arguments Tuesday on a request to revoke the bond of one of former President Donald Trump's co-defendants in the Georgia case related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis last week filed a motion asking county Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee to revoke the bond of Harrison Floyd.

District of Columbia

November 21, 2023, 10:47 AM

