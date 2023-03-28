Fulton Judge Orders Prosecutors to Reply to Trump Challenge ...

News From Law.com

A Georgia judge on Monday ordered the Fulton County district attorney's office to respond to a motion by former President Donald Trump to throw out a report by a special grand jury that investigated attempts to interfere in the state's 2020 presidential election. The motion by Trump's legal team also seeks to toss out all testimony from the inquiry and to bar Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from continuing to investigate or prosecute Trump.

District of Columbia

March 28, 2023, 12:47 PM

