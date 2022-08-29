Fulton Judge Delays Kemps Testimony in Election Probe | Law....

News From Law.com

A judge ruled Monday that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp must testify before a special grand jury that's investigating possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to influence the 2020 election in the state — but not until after the November midterm election. Lawyers for Kemp had argued that immunities related to his position as governor protect him from having to testify. But Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who's overseeing the special grand jury, disagreed.

District of Columbia

August 29, 2022, 11:30 AM