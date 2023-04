News From Law.com

Cathelene "Tina" Robinson, who has served as clerk for the Fulton County Superior and Magistrate Courts for 16 years and has worked for the county for nearly 50 years, is retiring. In a March 30 news release, the courts announced Robinson would retire on June 30, when the county's current fiscal year ends, and that Chief Deputy Clerk Ché Alexander will take her place.

Georgia

April 05, 2023, 11:25 AM

