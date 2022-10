News From Law.com

A Fulton County Magistrate Court judge has been suspended for two weeks after granting a total of $2 in bond to a suspect charged with serious crimes. After Alijah Sharp was released Oct. 20, two days after being arrested and charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor regarding two prior incidents, Cassandra Kirk, the court's chief judge, suspended that judge, whose name is not being released by the court.

Georgia

October 24, 2022, 4:28 PM