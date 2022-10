Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Sunbeam Products and parent company Newell Brands to South Carolina District Court. The suit, filed by HHP Law Group on behalf of Jessica Fulmore, brings claims in connection with the alleged malfunction of a Crock Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cooker. The case is 3:22-cv-03396, Fulmore v. Sunbeam Products, Inc. et al.