Who Got The Work

Goldberg Segalla partner Alexander E. Davis has entered an appearance for Newell Brands, the American distributor of consumer and commercial storage products, in a pending product liability lawsuit. The complaint, filed Sept. 9 in South Carolina District Court by HHP Law Group on behalf of Jessica Fulmore, brings claims in connection with the alleged malfunction of a Crock Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cooker. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie, is 3:22-cv-03396, Fulmore v. Sunbeam Products, Inc. et al.