New Suit - Trademark

Wiley Rein filed a trademark infringement and cybersquatting lawsuit Thursday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of software company FullStack Labs. The suit accuses FullStackLabs.com of mimicking the plaintiff's mark within its domain name in order to divert online customers to a site designed to provide a negative view of the plaintiff's products and services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00912, Fullstack Labs, Inc. v. Fullstacklabs.com.

Technology

August 11, 2022, 3:37 PM