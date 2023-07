Removed To Federal Court

Newell Brands and a subsidiary on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Jason Turchin and Chaffin Luhana LLP on behalf of Malcom Fuller, who claims that he was injured when a defective pressure cooker sold by the defendants exploded during use. The defendants are represented by Goldberg Segalla. The case is 9:23-cv-81024, Fuller v. Sunbeam Products, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 12, 2023, 4:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Malcom Fuller

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Jason Turchin

defendants

Newell Brands, Inc.

Sunbeam Products, Inc.

defendant counsels

Goldberg Segalla

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims