Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Tuesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Deutsch Holdings and Nationstar Mortgage d/b/a Mr. Cooper to Nevada District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Donald F. Fuller and the Fuller Family Trust. The case is 2:23-cv-00091, Fuller Family Trust et al v. Nationstar Mortgage LLC dba Mr. Cooper et al.

Real Estate

January 18, 2023, 4:37 AM