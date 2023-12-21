Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney; Kenny Nachwalter PA; and Lydecker Diaz have stepped in to defend the City of Miami and other defendants in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The complaint, filed Nov. 6 in Florida Southern District Court by the AXS Law Group on behalf of a handful of business owners, accuses the defendants, at the behest of former City of Miami mayor Joe Carollo, of using taxpayer money to corrupt city staff members as part of their years long effort to drive the plaintiffs and their businesses into bankruptcy. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Federico A. Moreno, is 1:23-cv-24251, Fuller et al v. The City of Miami et al.

Beatstik, LLC

Brickell Station, LLC

Calle Ocho Marketplace, LLC

El Shopping, LLC

Futurama, LLC

Lhab Tres, LLC

Little Havana Arts Building Too, LLC

Little Havana Arts Building, LLC

Little Havana Bungalows, LLC

Martin Pinilla, II

Piedra Villas, LLC

The Barlington Group, LLC

Tower Hotel, LLC

Viernes Culturales/Cultural Fridays, Inc.

William O. Fuller

Yo Amo Calle Siete, LLC

Axs Law Group

Adrien Plasencia

Arthur Noriega

Asael Marrero

Daniel S. Goldberg

Ivonne Bayona

Joe Carollo

John Does 1-20

Luis Torres

Rachel Dooley

Rene Diaz

The City of Miami

Victoria Mendez

William Ortiz

Lydecker Diaz

Richard John Diaz

Krinzman, Huss, Lubetsky, Feldman & Hotte

Kenny Nachwalter Seymour

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney

Dentons

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation