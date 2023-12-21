Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney; Kenny Nachwalter PA; and Lydecker Diaz have stepped in to defend the City of Miami and other defendants in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The complaint, filed Nov. 6 in Florida Southern District Court by the AXS Law Group on behalf of a handful of business owners, accuses the defendants, at the behest of former City of Miami mayor Joe Carollo, of using taxpayer money to corrupt city staff members as part of their years long effort to drive the plaintiffs and their businesses into bankruptcy. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Federico A. Moreno, is 1:23-cv-24251, Fuller et al v. The City of Miami et al.

Government

December 21, 2023, 10:06 AM

