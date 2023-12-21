Who Got The Work
Attorneys from Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney; Kenny Nachwalter PA; and Lydecker Diaz have stepped in to defend the City of Miami and other defendants in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The complaint, filed Nov. 6 in Florida Southern District Court by the AXS Law Group on behalf of a handful of business owners, accuses the defendants, at the behest of former City of Miami mayor Joe Carollo, of using taxpayer money to corrupt city staff members as part of their years long effort to drive the plaintiffs and their businesses into bankruptcy. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Federico A. Moreno, is 1:23-cv-24251, Fuller et al v. The City of Miami et al.
Government
December 21, 2023, 10:06 AM
Plaintiffs
- Beatstik, LLC
- Brickell Station, LLC
- Calle Ocho Marketplace, LLC
- El Shopping, LLC
- Futurama, LLC
- Lhab Tres, LLC
- Little Havana Arts Building Too, LLC
- Little Havana Arts Building, LLC
- Little Havana Bungalows, LLC
- Martin Pinilla, II
- Piedra Villas, LLC
- The Barlington Group, LLC
- Tower Hotel, LLC
- Viernes Culturales/Cultural Fridays, Inc.
- William O. Fuller
- Yo Amo Calle Siete, LLC
Plaintiffs
defendants
- Adrien Plasencia
- Arthur Noriega
- Asael Marrero
- Daniel S. Goldberg
- Ivonne Bayona
- Joe Carollo
- John Does 1-20
- Luis Torres
- Rachel Dooley
- Rene Diaz
- The City of Miami
- Victoria Mendez
- William Ortiz
defendant counsels
- Lydecker Diaz
- Richard John Diaz
- Krinzman, Huss, Lubetsky, Feldman & Hotte
- Kenny Nachwalter Seymour
- Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
- Dentons
nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation