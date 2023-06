Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Gorilla Vapes and Shenzhen Geek Vape to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, claiming scarring and permanent injuries from burns, was filed by Nass Cancelliere on behalf of Kahty Fuller and Raymond Fuller. The case is 2:23-cv-02370, Fuller et al v. Gorilla Vapes, LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 21, 2023, 3:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Kahty Fuller

Raymond Fuller

defendants

Gorilla Vapes, LLC

Shenzhen Geek Vape Co., Ltd.

defendant counsels

Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims