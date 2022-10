Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Friday removed sex discrimination class action against Amazon.com to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Setareh Law Group on behalf of female warehouse workers, alleges that Amazon's productivity quotas penalize female employees, who are generally shorter than male employees. The case is 5:22-cv-06397, Fujishige v. Amazon.com Services LLC.

Internet & Social Media

October 21, 2022, 10:23 PM