Who Got The Work

Thomas R. Curtin of McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter has entered an appearance for Eastman Kodak in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint was filed March 20 in New Jersey District Court by Baker Botts on behalf of Fujifilm Corporation. The suit assets four patents related to lithographic printing plates. Fujifilm is also represented by Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo, is 2:24-cv-04017, Fujifilm Corporation v. Eastman Kodak Company.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 04, 2024, 12:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Fujifilm Corporation

Plaintiffs

Baker Botts

Carella Byrne Cecchi Brody & Agnello, P.C.

Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello

defendants

Eastman Kodak Company

defendant counsels

McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims