Thomas R. Curtin of McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter has entered an appearance for Eastman Kodak in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint was filed March 20 in New Jersey District Court by Baker Botts on behalf of Fujifilm Corporation. The suit assets four patents related to lithographic printing plates. Fujifilm is also represented by Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo, is 2:24-cv-04017, Fujifilm Corporation v. Eastman Kodak Company.
Retail & Consumer Goods
May 04, 2024, 12:20 PM