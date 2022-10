Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Husch Blackwell on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Schwartz Paper Co. and Bunzl Retail Services to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney on behalf of Fuji Un-Yu USA. The case is 1:22-cv-05395, Fuji Un-Yu (USA), Inc. v. Bunzl Retail Services, LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 03, 2022, 3:47 PM