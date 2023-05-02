New Suit - Employment

Sam's Club, the retail warehouse store chain, was sued Monday in Florida Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court action was filed by Morgan & Morgan and Marie A. Mattox PA on behalf of a tire technician, who contends that he was subjected to disparate treatment and retaliatory behavior for being on intermittent FMLA leave since 2010 to care for his disabled daughter. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00114, Fuhrman v. Sams East Inc.

May 02, 2023, 5:09 AM

