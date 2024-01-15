Nutter McClennen & Fish partner Melanie V. Woodward has entered an appearance for JustWatch in a pending digital privacy class action. The action, filed Nov. 30 in Massachusetts District Court by Arrowood LLP and Dwoskin Wasdin LLP, is part of a wave of cases accusing businesses of sharing customers' private identifiable information with Facebook and other third parties through online tracking pixels in violation of the Video Privacy Protection Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge George A. O'Toole Jr., is 1:23-cv-12923, Fuhrhop et al v. JustWatch, Inc.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
January 15, 2024, 10:40 AM