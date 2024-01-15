Who Got The Work

Nutter McClennen & Fish partner Melanie V. Woodward has entered an appearance for JustWatch in a pending digital privacy class action. The action, filed Nov. 30 in Massachusetts District Court by Arrowood LLP and Dwoskin Wasdin LLP, is part of a wave of cases accusing businesses of sharing customers' private identifiable information with Facebook and other third parties through online tracking pixels in violation of the Video Privacy Protection Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge George A. O'Toole Jr., is 1:23-cv-12923, Fuhrhop et al v. JustWatch, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

January 15, 2024, 10:40 AM

Plaintiffs

Corey Fuhrhop

James Leslie

Plaintiffs

Dwoskin Wasdin LLP

Arrowood LLP

defendants

JustWatch, Inc.

defendant counsels

Nutter McClennen & Fish

nature of claim: 890/