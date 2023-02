New Suit - Privacy Class Action

TikTok and its parent company ByteDance were hit with a privacy class action Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, is part of a wave of cases accusing the defendants of tracking and monetizing user data by redirecting users to an in-app browser whenever users open a third-party web link. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00779, Fugok et al v. Tiktok Inc. et al.

Technology

February 28, 2023, 4:19 PM