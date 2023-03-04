Who Got The Work

Douglas W. Langdon, J. Kendrick Wells IV and Laura M. Haara of Frost Brown Todd have stepped in as defense counsel to State Auto Property & Casualty Insurance Co. in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, filed Jan. 18 in Kentucky Western District Court by McWherter Scott Bobbit PLC, seeks coverage for winter storm damage to the premises and structures of a Planet Fitness franchise under an 'all risk' insurance policy. The defendant is a subsidiary of Liberty Mutual. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David J. Hale, is 3:23-cv-00032, Fugate v. State Auto Property & Casualty Insurance Company.

Insurance

March 04, 2023, 11:47 AM