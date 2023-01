Who Got The Work

Holland & Knight partner Sean C. Sheely has entered an appearance for McGraw-Hill Education in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action was filed Dec. 12 in New York Southern District Court by Sherman & Howard and David Wolf Law on behalf of Mississippi State University business professor Mel Fugate. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield, is 1:22-cv-10483, Fugate v. Kinicki et al.