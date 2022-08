Who Got The Work

Karen DuWaldt of Jackson Kelly has entered an appearance for Boulder Community Health in a pending class action over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The complaint was filed July 15 in Colorado District Court by attorney Paul Maxon. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nina Y. Wang, is 1:22-cv-01752, Fuentez v. Boulder Community Health.

Health Care

August 29, 2022, 11:00 AM