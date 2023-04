Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wilson Elser on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Uber, employee Kehinde Idogho Micah and other defendants to Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by ChasenBoscolo Injury Lawyers on behalf of Rommel Fuentes, an Uber passenger who alleges that he suffered injuries after Micah struck him. The case is 1:23-cv-00458, Fuentes v. Uber Technologies, Inc. et al.

Technology

April 07, 2023, 3:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Rommel Fuentes

defendants

Rasier, LLC

Uber Technologies, Inc.

Kehinde Idogho Micah

Uber Insurance Services, LLC

Uber USA, LLC

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation