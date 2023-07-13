Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman; and Johnson Becker PLLC filed a product liability lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Christy Fuentes. The suit targets Sensio Inc. doing business as Bella, a kitchen goods retailer. According to the complaint, a product defect caused a pressure cooker manufactured by the defendant to eject hot food, injuring the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-06016, Fuentes v. Sensio, Inc. d/b/a Bella.
Retail & Consumer Goods
July 13, 2023, 3:56 PM