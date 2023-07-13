New Suit - Product Liability

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman; and Johnson Becker PLLC filed a product liability lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Christy Fuentes. The suit targets Sensio Inc. doing business as Bella, a kitchen goods retailer. According to the complaint, a product defect caused a pressure cooker manufactured by the defendant to eject hot food, injuring the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-06016, Fuentes v. Sensio, Inc. d/b/a Bella.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 13, 2023, 3:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Christy Fuentes

Plaintiffs

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

Sensio, Inc. d/b/a Bella

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims