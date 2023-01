New Suit - Consumer

JPMorgan Chase was sued on Monday in Illinois Northern District Court for claims under the Electronic Funds Transfer Act. The suit, brought by Edelman Combs Latturner & Goodwin on behalf of Crystal Fuentes, accuses the defendant of wrongfully freezing the plaintiff's account in connection with a third-party creditor's judgment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00399, Fuentes v. JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A.