Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Group 1 Automotive, an international car retailer with dealerships in the U.S and U.K, to South Carolina District Court. The suit, concerning a dispute over an automotive sale, was filed by Fuentes & Esquivel on behalf of Jose Fuentes. The case is 9:23-cv-00244, Fuentes v. Group 1 Automotive Inc.

Automotive

January 19, 2023, 12:35 PM