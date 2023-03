Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Elser on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Berkley Regional Insurance and Andrew Lee Bodhe to Texas Western District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Carabin & Shaw on behalf of Pedro Perez Fuentes. The case is 5:23-cv-00371, Fuentes v. Bodhe et al.

Insurance

March 24, 2023, 5:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Pedro Perez Fuentes

defendants

Berkley Regional Insurance Company

Andrew Lee Bodhe

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute