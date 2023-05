Removed To Federal Court

The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles on Monday removed a data breach class action to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Ahdoot & Wolfson on behalf of certain residents of the state. The defendant is represented by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith. The case is 2:23-cv-03295, Fuentes et al v. Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (Hacla).

Government

May 01, 2023, 8:37 PM

Plaintiffs

Corrine Fuentes

defendants

Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (Hacla)

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 890/