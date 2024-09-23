Who Got The Work

Fowler White Burnett shareholder Laurie A. Thompson has entered an appearance for Aventura Mall Venture in a pending class action. The case, filed Aug. 9 in Florida Southern District Court by the G Law Group, contends that the defendants violated the ADA by making flagrant misrepresentations contending that the Miami Snow Carnival is ADA compliant. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez, is 1:24-cv-23048, Fuentes et al v. Aventura Mall Venture et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 23, 2024, 9:45 AM

Plaintiffs

Adrian Antonio Fuentes

Adrian Fuentes

Jose Fuentes

Plaintiffs

The G Law Group PA

Defendants

Aventura Mall Venture

Fever Labs, Inc.

International Special Attractions, Ltd.

Miami Snow Carnival 2023, LLC

defendant counsels

Fowler White Burnett

GrayRobinson

Nature of Claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA