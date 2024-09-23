Fowler White Burnett shareholder Laurie A. Thompson has entered an appearance for Aventura Mall Venture in a pending class action. The case, filed Aug. 9 in Florida Southern District Court by the G Law Group, contends that the defendants violated the ADA by making flagrant misrepresentations contending that the Miami Snow Carnival is ADA compliant. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez, is 1:24-cv-23048, Fuentes et al v. Aventura Mall Venture et al.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
September 23, 2024, 9:45 AM