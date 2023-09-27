Fueled by Energy Work and More, Baker Botts Second Office Tu...

News From Law.com

Baker Botts, which traces its history back to 1840 in Houston, launched its second office more than a century later, in September 1973 in Washington, D.C. The office in the nation's capital has grown from one antitrust partner at its opening to 125 lawyers, and is the second-largest office of the Am Law 100 firm. Elaine Walsh, partner-in-charge of the D.C. office, and also global projects department chair and firmwide power practice chair, discusses the development of the half-century-old office and what's next for it.

September 27, 2023, 3:18 PM

