Fueled by Energy Work and More, Baker Botts Second Office Tu...

Baker Botts, which traces its history back to 1840 in Houston, launched its second office more than a century later, in September 1973 in Washington, D.C. The office in the nation's capital has grown from one antitrust partner at its opening to 125 lawyers, and is the second-largest office of the Am Law 100 firm. Elaine Walsh, partner-in-charge of the D.C. office, and also global projects department chair and firmwide power practice chair, discusses the development of the half-century-old office and what's next for it.

September 27, 2023, 3:18 PM

