Who Got The Work

Zachary A.P. Oubre of McAfee & Taft has entered an appearance for Petro Rigs Company in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case was filed Nov. 28 in Oklahoma Western District Court by Ball Morse Lowe and Carlson, Gaskey & Olds on behalf of Fuel Automation Station LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Timothy D. Degiusti, is 5:22-cv-01013, Fuel Automation Station LLC v. Petro Rigs Company.

Technology

January 13, 2023, 8:27 AM