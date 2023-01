New Suit - Consumer

Automotive engine manufacturer Cummins, RV Retailer East LLC and Jayco RV Inc. were hit with a breach-of-warranty lawsuit Friday in Florida Middle District Court for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The court action was filed by Creed & Hall on behalf of the owner of a 2021 Jayco Greyhawk 29 MVP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00147, Fuchs v. RV Retailer East, LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 21, 2023, 8:01 AM