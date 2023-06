Removed To Federal Court

Touchstone, Bernays, Johnston, Beall, Smith & Stollenwerck removed a personal injury lawsuit against Amazon.com and other defendants to Texas Southern District Court on Friday. The suit was filed by Daly & Black on behalf of a plaintiff who claims he was blinded while working as an employee of BASF due to negligent welding work. Counsel have not yet entered an appearance on the docket in 4:23-cv-02031, Fuchs, Jr. v. Amazon Web Services, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

June 02, 2023, 5:58 PM

Plaintiffs

James Fuchs, Jr.

defendants

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Amazon.com Services, LLC

Turner Construction Company

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims