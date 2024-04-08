Who Got The Work

Erica L. Fruiterman of Dechert has entered an appearance for Fox Corp. in a pending antitrust lawsuit. The action was filed Feb. 22 in New York Southern District Court by Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick on behalf of FuboTV, a streaming platform focused on live sports. The suit accuses the defendants of abusing their market power to force the plaintiff to license, bundle and broadcast unwanted content that prevents Fubo from offering more sports-based packages. Co-defendants Disney, ESPN and Hulu are represented by Cravath, Swaine & Moore, while Warner Bros. is represented by Weil, Gotshal & Manges. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Margaret M. Garnett, is 1:24-cv-01363, FuboTV Inc. et al v. The Walt Disney Company et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 08, 2024, 10:31 AM

Plaintiffs

FuboTV Inc.

FuboTV Media Inc.

Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick

Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick Pllc (dc)

Joshua Hafenbrack

defendants

ESPN, Inc.

Fox Corporation

Hulu, LLC

The Walt Disney Company

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.

ESPN Enterprises, Inc.

defendant counsels

Cravath, Swaine & Moore

Dechert

Weil, Gotshal & Manges

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations