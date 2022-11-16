FTXs Bankman-Fried, Celebrities Face Nationwide Class Action...

News From Law.com

Attorneys at the Moskowitz Law Firm and Boies Schiller Flexner have filed in a federal court in Miami what they say is the first nationwide class action lawsuit against Samuel Bankman-Fried, along with more than a dozen athletes and celebrity defendants who promoted his since-bankrupt FTX Trading Ltd. Proposed class action counsel are Adam Moskowitz, the managing partner at the Moskowitz Law Firm in Coral Gables, as well as David Boies and Stephen Zack, chairman and partner, respectively, in New York and Miami, at Boies Schiller Flexner who represent the plaintiff, Edwin Garrison, who invested in FTX.

Banking & Financial Services

November 16, 2022, 8:38 AM