FTX Scandal Makes Firms Wary About Crypto Payments | Law.com...

News From Law.com

Law firms' risk-averse attitude toward cryptocurrencies as payment for legal services is likely to be further ingrained in the wake of the FTX scandal, after witnessing billions in customer and investor dollar vanish from one of the world's most popular exchanges for digital assets. Firms who didn't accept cryptocurrencies as part of a client's payment agreement are even less likely to do so now after the one-time industry leader industry went under following news reports suggesting the liquidity-starved FTX used customer money to fund a peer company's risky bets.

Cryptocurrency

November 17, 2022, 10:55 AM