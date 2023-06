News From Law.com

Liquidators of FTX assets in the Bahamas are once again seeking relief from a stay imposed by the Delaware bankruptcy court, claiming the two courts should reexamine jurisdiction over non-U.S. law claims. At a hearing before Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey, attorneys advocating for the stay to remain in place said lifting it could derail finalizing a Chapter 11 plan in the District of Delaware.

Cryptocurrency

June 08, 2023, 4:48 PM

