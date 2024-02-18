FTX Investors Claim Sullivan & Cromwell Aided and Encouraged...

News From Law.com

Cryptocurrency investors have brought a lawsuit against Sullivan & Cromwell in Miami federal court for allegedly participating in FTX Group's multibillion-dollar fraud while it "extracted" millions of dollars in legal fees as counsel for FTX leading up to and following the exchange's unprecedented implosion. Adam Moskowitz and Joseph Kaye, partners at the Moskowitz Law Firm in Coconut Grove, are the lead attorneys for the plaintiff, the proposed class of FTX investors, who sued Sullivan & Cromwell over allegations that the white shoe law firm actively participated in the FTX multibillion-dollar fraud.

February 18, 2024

