Sullivan & Cromwell may face further investigations into its prepetition work for FTX, the fraudulent cryptocurrency exchange that the law firm is now representing as debtor counsel in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. Examiner Robert Cleary of Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler recommended that he be authorized to undertake three additional investigations into the collapse of FTX, according to a motion he filed in court this week.

June 13, 2024, 3:48 PM

