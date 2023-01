News From Law.com

Two months into FTX bankruptcy proceedings, company attorneys have identified about $5 billion in assets that could be used to repay creditors, though how that might be distributed and to whom specifically remained publicly unclear after a hearing Wednesday. Delaware Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey decided to continue allowing FTX to redact creditors' names from filings for three more months. The three-month window is half of what the debtors requested.

Cryptocurrency

January 11, 2023, 3:03 PM