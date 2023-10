News From Law.com

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's attorneys on Friday had their first opportunity to cross-examine one of the former FTX executives who has pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with the government in Bankman-Fried's case, and they did so with an apparent eye toward normalizing FTX's relationship with crypto hedge fund Alameda Research for the jury.

Cryptocurrency

October 06, 2023, 4:40 PM

nature of claim: /