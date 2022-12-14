News From Law.com

From emails to text messages and now ephemeral messages, new ways of communicating have forced legal professionals to adapt their e-discovery strategies to newer forms of data. But as technology continues to evolve faster than legal processes, the time period to master these forms of data has shortened. And just like when stores put out Christmas decorations in September, most people aren't quite ready for that. The collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX last month, for instance, is bringing to light the need for legal professionals to understand how to review and produce data from the blockchain.

December 14, 2022, 5:48 PM